Woman charged with prostitution found with 2-year-old, drugs in vehicle

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Detectives with the Lancaster Police Department have charged a Buffalo woman with prostitution.

Police say they began a sting operation after the unnamed 22-year-old posted an ad online.

Authorities proceeded to find her in the parking lot of a Transit Rd. business near Freeman Rd., they say.

At the time of her arrest, police say they found marijuana, suspected cocaine and a two-year-old child in her vehicle.

The woman was charged with prostitution, endangering the welfare of a child, criminal possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana and vehicle and traffic violations.

She was released on an appearance ticket.