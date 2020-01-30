Woman charged with prostitution found with 2-year-old, drugs in vehicle

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Detectives with the Lancaster Police Department have charged a Buffalo woman with prostitution.
Police say they began a sting operation after the unnamed 22-year-old posted an ad online.
Authorities proceeded to find her in the parking lot of a Transit Rd. business near Freeman Rd., they say.
At the time of her arrest, police say they found marijuana, suspected cocaine and a two-year-old child in her vehicle.
The woman was charged with prostitution, endangering the welfare of a child, criminal possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana and vehicle and traffic violations.
She was released on an appearance ticket.