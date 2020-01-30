Breaking News
Man convicted of sex abuse in Niagara County in ’90s pleads guilty to bail jumping
Live Now
Senators question defense, prosecution in Trump’s impeachment trial

Woman charged with prostitution found with 2-year-old, drugs in vehicle

Lancaster

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Lancaster Police, GFX, WEB TAG, Cuffs, Siren, Badge_93947

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Detectives with the Lancaster Police Department have charged a Buffalo woman with prostitution.

Police say they began a sting operation after the unnamed 22-year-old posted an ad online.

Authorities proceeded to find her in the parking lot of a Transit Rd. business near Freeman Rd., they say.

At the time of her arrest, police say they found marijuana, suspected cocaine and a two-year-old child in her vehicle.

The woman was charged with prostitution, endangering the welfare of a child, criminal possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana and vehicle and traffic violations.

She was released on an appearance ticket.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss