HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — The New York Holstein Association will be bringing the New York Spring Dairy Carousel back to the Erie County Fairgrounds in Hamburg this weekend, for the largest dairy cattle show east of the Mississippi.

The show runs from Saturday to Monday and will include exhibitors from 14 states and Canada.

FULL LIST OF EVENTS:

April 2

8 a.m. — Holstein Junior Show

9 a.m. — Jersey Junior Show

12 p.m. — Youth Showmanship Contest

3 p.m. — Richard Keene Memorial Judging Contest

April 3

8 a.m. — Red & Whites and Brown Swiss Cows

11:30 a.m. — Milking Shorthorn Cows

1 p.m. — Guernsey Cows

1 p.m. — Ayrshire Cows

April 4

8 a.m. — Northeast Spring National Holstein Show

9 a.m. — Jersey Show