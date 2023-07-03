BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On this SPCA Monday, we me(a)t Lasagna, a mixed breed who came to the SPCA Serving Erie County as a stray from West Seneca.

Lasagna is described as a dog full of energy who loves people. Whether it be running, hiking or biking, it’s all up his alley.

“If you’re looking for a buddy to do a lot of stuff with, this is him,” Bethany Kloc, communications manager of the SPCA Serving Erie County, said.

Learn more about adopting Lasagna in the video above and by clicking/tapping here.