ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Erie County Executive says COVID-19 hospitalization data shows a decrease in overall cases, but a slight increase in ICU cases.

He says on Saturday, July 25, 11 out of 32 COVID-19 patients in Western New York hospitals were in the ICU.

As for Erie County, Poloncarz reports, 30 people were in the hospital, 10 of which were in the ICU.