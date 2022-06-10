ALDEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — School leaders in Alden shared a message with parents about a recent threat of violence. The school says it was made by a student.

According to the school district, administrators in the high school were made aware of the threat.

It was made online, outside of school and not during school hours, according to the Alden Central School District. They say no one is in imminent danger.

The threat is under investigation by law enforcement.