Law firms plan to file stacks of child sex abuse cases when Child Victims Act window opens

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — With the window about to open due to the Child Victims Act, law firms announced they’ll be filing civil cases upon cases to try to find justice for survivors of child sexual abuse.

Weitz & Luxenberg, which currently represents more than 1,200 survivors of child sex abuse across New York state, said during a press conference it plans to file more than 100 cases on Wednesday.

Steve Boyd, another attorney, said later in the day Tuesday that his office would file 83 cases against the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo and 30 against the Rochester diocese.

“Honestly, with the window coming and opening, we’re starting to really see how many of these cases are even closer to our doorstep,” Samantha Breakstone said. “So, tomorrow is just the first day in a long year of filing these cases. We have clients as young as 24, and as old as 93. These are people who have been anxiously awaiting their moment.”

The reason for August 14th being the day to file the cases is because it is when the Child Victims Act’s one year-lookback window opens.