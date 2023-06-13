BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A lawsuit has been filed on behalf of the estate of a man who died after being held at the Erie County Holding Center last summer, law office Lipsitz Green Scime Cambria LLP announced Tuesday.

The lawsuit, filed in the New York State Supreme Court, alleges that Sean Riordan, who was being held at the holding center, did not receive adequate medical attention and care, which led to a cardiac arrest on June 5, 2022. He was taken off of life support on June 14, 2022, his 30th birthday.

They claim that Erie County and the Erie County Sheriff’s Office violated Riordan’s constitutional rights and due process of law.

They also allege that medical personnel was told to wait for nine minutes to be led to Riordan at the holding center.

“By depriving people in its custody of adequate medical care, Erie County and the Sherriff have become the judge, jury and executioner for detainees in its custody,” said Melissa Wischerath, one of the attorneys on the case. “Sean Riordan was charged with a minor traffic violation and did not deserve to be sentenced to death by medical neglect.”

In April, Riordan’s family told News 4 that they planned on taking legal action against the county and the sheriff’s office.

News 4 has reached out to the Erie County Sheriff’s Office for comment and has not heard back yet.