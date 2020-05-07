Legislator Lorigo calls for more information on coronavirus recoveries, active cases

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County Legislator Joe Lorigo wants the county to start reporting the numbers of recoveries and active coronavirus cases when giving updates to the public.

In addition to that, Lorigo’s resolution says the county should show this data as part of its online heat map.

Right now, the map shows the number of active cases since mid-March.

“The public deserves access to this information related to the COVID-19 outbreak. Providing the number of active and recovered cases depicts a clearer picture of where the county stands in battling the outbreak,” Lorigo says. “These numbers would also be helpful in determining how close Erie County is to reaching the re-opening criteria. As legislators tasked with making policy decisions, we need to be aware of these statistics. The County Executive and administration must be more transparent in reporting this data.”

