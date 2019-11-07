Legislature approves five-year body cam for Erie County Sheriff’s Office

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Erie County Legislature has approved a five-year body camera program for the Erie County Sheriff’s Office.

During Thursday’s session, it was unanimously approved to roll out the program soon.

According to the Legislature, the approved funding will include 209 body cameras supplied by AXON and is not to exceed $1,659,253.

Legislator Joseph Lorigo says he looks forward to getting the program underway to increase transparency and accountability within the Sheriff’s office.

“This has been a lengthy process, as we have been working to get this program up and running for over several months. My colleagues and I are proud to support this initiative to increase public safety and accountability. Thank you to the Sheriff’s office and my colleagues in the Legislature for working together to get this done,” added Legislator Lynne Dixon.