BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — April Baskin, the chairwoman of the Erie County Legislature, says that Sheriff Tim Howard is not capable of running county jails.

Baskin says Robert Ingalsbe is the 4th inmate to die in less than three months.

The sheriff’s office would not confirm the death, saying Ingalsbe had been released from custody.

Baskin says there have been 31 deaths in the county jail since Howard became sheriff in 2005.