Legislature discusses plan to close budget hole in Erie County

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Erie County Legislators learned more about the plan to close the county’s budget hole today.

The County is facing a more than $137 million deficit right now.

Officials plan on balancing the budget by using savings and making a lot of cuts.

The Deputy Budget Director Benjamin Swanekamp defended the decision to cut the Children’s Special Needs division by $5 million.

“So these are actual savings that they project based on the impact of covid on their operations. so a huge part of their cost is transportation, moving children, they’ve been good doing digital remote services for quite some time,” Swanekamp said. “And they expect to continue for a while now. and because they can’t implement the services they normally would there’s going to be reductions in the number of children get services. so this isn’t us cutting them, this is their own fiscal staff saying we’re spending less than we projected.”

The County’s Social Services and Jail Management divisions will also see major cuts in this plan.