Legislature to hold public hearing on proposed Erie County budget

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Legislature will hold a public hearing on the proposed 2021 county budget.

This will take place in the Chambers of the Legislature at Old Erie County Hall (92 Franklin St., 4th Floor, Buffalo) on November 23. It will begin at 6 p.m.

Only those who wish to testify will be permitted to enter the building.

Here are the provisions that will be in place during the hearing:

People interested in speaking must sign-up in advance and will be assigned, in order of

when they make a speaking request, to a speaking slot. To request a speaking slot, please

click/tap here and provide your name, email address, telephone contact number and name of organization (if any) you represent. Speakers will speak, starting at 6:01 pm, in the order in which they submitted a request to

speak via the web form. If you do not sign-up in advance and appear at the Legislature on November 23rd without

a confirmed time slot, you will be permitted to speak, but only after all other pre-registered speakers have testified and you may have to wait outside of the building. People speaking at this hearing will be strictly limited to speaking for three minutes. People speaking will be required to have their temperature taken upon entry to the

Legislature and to complete a COVID-19 health questionnaire. Upon arrival at Old County Hall on November 23, speakers should be prepared to stand

in line, and possibly outside the building. Speakers will be admitted to the building and

escorted to the Chambers of the Legislature to speak. Speakers will not be permitted to

stay in the Chambers after their testimony and they will only be admitted to the building

and/or the Chambers just prior to their speaking slot to minimize the number of persons

in the room. People wishing to watch the hearing can do so via Zoom. The hearing will be broadcast

live at this web address. People can also hear it by calling (646) 876-9923.

Meeting ID: 847 7914 7342

Passcode: 996568

