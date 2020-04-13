Libraries offering online fun for families while schools are closed

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Libraries across Erie County may be closed physically, but they are open for business online with plenty of free activities for you and the kids.

“We’ve got story time and bedtime stories. We’ve got virtual Lego clubs, cooking classes, virtual tours of the exhibits that we’ve had for our rare and unique collections,” said Mary Jean Jakubowski, Director of Buffalo and Erie County Public Library System.

Of course, it goes without saying they’ve also got downloadable books and music and are working to expand the collection.

As long as you live or work in the county, you can get a free library card, kids and adults alike! Here’s the link to get an online eLibraryCard: http://vf.buffalolib.org/vufind/OnlineSignup/Home/.

If you already have a card just log in and you’re ready to go.

Fun sensory activities are being held each Saturday through the end of April. Some of the activities include making “dirt” and slime.

Another big hit is the Virtual LEGO Club! Every week they provide a new challenge to build at home using LEGOS.

All 37 libraries across the county want you to know in these difficult times they are sharing many resources to keep you and the kids learning!

Where you can find all the fun, below:

Library System website: WWW.BuffaloLib.org

Website link to calendar of virtual programming this month: https://bit.ly/2Rhekpf

Library System Facebook page link: https://www.facebook.com/buffalolibrary.central/

DIY Sensory themed video with tips for parents from Central Library: https://www.facebook.com/buffalolibrary.central/videos/3098578610416621/

A virtual story time video from Amherst Public Library: https://www.facebook.com/AmherstPublicLibrary/videos/594259067839021/