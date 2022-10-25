BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced Tuesday the appointment of Lisa Chimera as Deputy Erie County Executive.
Chimera has served as an Erie County Legislator since July 2019, serving the communities of Tonawanda, Kenmore, Black Rock, Riverside, and University Heights areas of Buffalo.
She has chaired Legislature’s Heath and Human Services, Minority & Women-Owned Business Enterprise Committees, and was instrumental in creating the Erie County Emergency Childcare Task Force.
- Lisa Chimera appointed Deputy Erie County Executive
- Sullivan: Bennett grad Isaiah McDuffie ‘super excited’ for return trip to Buffalo with Packers
- ‘Something no parent ever wants to see’: Mother talks about baby’s experience with RSV
- ‘Christmas in the Country’ Artisan Market returns for the holidays
- UB’s Marcus Fuqua receives Bronko Nagurski national award, 1st defender in Bulls history
Patrick Ryan is an award-winning reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2020. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.