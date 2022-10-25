BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced Tuesday the appointment of Lisa Chimera as Deputy Erie County Executive.

Chimera has served as an Erie County Legislator since July 2019, serving the communities of Tonawanda, Kenmore, Black Rock, Riverside, and University Heights areas of Buffalo.

She has chaired Legislature’s Heath and Human Services, Minority & Women-Owned Business Enterprise Committees, and was instrumental in creating the Erie County Emergency Childcare Task Force.