Listeria found in milk sample from Erie County farm

SPRINGVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York’s Department of Agriculture and Markets says listeria was recently found in a sample of locally-produced milk.

Listeria monocytogenes were discovered in unpasteurized raw milk from Happy Hollow Dairy Farm in Springville. This was confirmed through lab testing on Tuesday.

Milk that is unpasteurized is not as safe to drink. Pasteurization is the process of heating milk to a specific temperature in order to kill harmful bacteria.

If milk is consumed without being pasteurized first, it can lead to illness, and sometimes death in people with weaker immune systems.

So far, no illnesses have been reported in connection with this milk supply, but those who own any of the raw milk should get rid of it and call Happy Hollow Dairy Farm at (716) 913-2065.

Until subsequent sampling shows that the milk is free of harmful bacteria, the farm is prohibited from selling raw milk.