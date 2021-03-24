Local firefighter being honored for heroic actions during Depew fire

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — A local firefighter, who also happens to be a Lancaster police officer, is being honored for his heroic actions earlier this month.

Officer James Robinson is recognized for his quick thinking and bravery.

One day, at the end of his shift, Robinson says he was going to his favorite sandwich shop when he smelled smoke. It was coming from a big blaze at an apartment building and dentist’s office on Broadway in Depew.

Robinson quickly worked to get people out, including a mother and her two children. He says he thanks God for putting him at the right place at the right time.