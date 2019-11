NEWSTEAD, N.Y. (WIVB) — You could spend hours and hours in the woods and possibly never come across one of these.

But at least one local hunter did.

Alan says he was deer hunting in the Newstead area this past Saturday morning when he witnessed a three-antlered buck.

Lucky for Alan, a successful shot led to that deer becoming his newest trophy.

The hunter says he had been watching this particular animal on camera for three years before taking it on opening day of the regular season.