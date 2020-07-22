Local leaders have renewed hope we could see Blue Jays play in our backyard

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Local leaders have renewed hope we could see Major League Baseball played in our backyard now that Pennsylvania has declined to host the Toronto Blue Jays.

Although some are concerned when it comes to safety, county officials say people shouldn’t worry.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz assured county residents today he wouldn’t call to bring in a team if he didn’t think it was safe.

His comments come after Pennsylvania state leaders announced they would not allow the Blue Jays to play their home games over coronavirus concerns.

Poloncarz has been advocating for the team to play in Buffalo at Sahlen Field, the home of the Buffalo Bisons, the Blue Jays farm team.

During his briefing today, he says after talking with Bisons management, they told him they could handle having the Blue Jays play here.

“The Blue Jays thought it was all do-able but the players wanted to play in a major-league park. If Pennsylvania won’t allow them to want to go to Pittsburgh, they’re going to have to look for another home, and maybe we’re still in line,” Poloncarz said.

If the team does come here, players must be quarantined to only their hotel rooms or the ballpark, they wouldn’t interact with fans, or as Poloncarz jokes, go out to Chippewa.