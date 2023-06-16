CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Many local cities, such as Buffalo and Niagara Falls, are planning large Juneteenth celebrations and parades over the weekend, with Juneteenth now a federally-recognized holiday being officially recognized on Monday.

Government offices in many communities will be closed. Many local schools, community centers and hospitals, such as Kaleida Health, are having Juneteenth celebrations as well.

But many local cities, towns and villages still have not shifted to officially recognizing the holiday and giving government workers the day off. That remains the case in the City of Tonawanda. Last year, a controversy broke out in the city when city employees contacted News 4 wondering why they still were required to work on Juneteenth, when government workers in other communities had the day off.

Mayor John White responded to the criticism, saying that union contracts did not allow for workers to be off. But that did not sit well with local officials, such as Erie County Democratic Committee Chairman Jeremy Zellner, who demanded that Juneteenth be officially recognized in the City of Tonawanda. That resulted in a brief commemoration of Juneteenth, which marks the day in 1865 when enslaved African Americans had earned their freedom.

This year, the City of Tonawanda still won’t give government workers the day off on Juneteenth. But on Friday, the city held a Juneteenth Educational Event at the Canal Street Pavilion. Pastor Dwayne Jones of Mt. Aaron Missionary Baptist Church was a guest speaker. It was an event to allow people to learn the history of Juneteenth.

Mayor White says he hopes to be able to negotiate with local unions in order to officially recognize Juneteenth in the City of Tonawanda like other federally recognized holidays such as Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day.