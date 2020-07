BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Across the nation, thousands of people will be holding pickets for the “Strike for Black Lives” day of action.

Some of those pickets will be held in western New York.

Nursing home workers from Humboldt House in Buffalo and Elderwood in Williamsville will gather at those facilities with hope of bringing attention to racial inequalities.

These rallies will happen from 2-4 p.m.

Another picket will also be happening in Rochester.