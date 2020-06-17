Local superintendents join forces to find out what you want for your children

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Virtual learning, teacher parades, unconventional graduations, and more.

School districts have gotten creative during this pandemic, but what’s next?

The state and the CDC are expected to have guidelines for schools come fall but a group of superintendents in Erie County wants input from parents too, in order to help them better prepare for September.

Dr. Timothy Oldenburg, the Superintendent of City of Tonawanda schools, says the survey will help them figure out what parents and school staff want, and with the results, they can advocate those wants to state officials.

The survey was sent out to people via email in 17 school districts.

Of course, it asks about returning to school versus continuing virtual learning.

There are questions about parents’ employment and availability to take kids to school, in order to reduce the number of students on the bus.

It asks about expectations regarding sports, and other extra-curricular activities, and more.

Dr. Oldenburg says all the Erie One Superintendents meet three times a week to talk about future plans.

Results from this survey will help them better plan.

The survey results are due on Friday. More than 24,000 people have taken the survey.