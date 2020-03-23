1  of  3
Breaking News
COVID-19 patient at Wyoming County nursing facility dies More than 20,000 cases of coronavirus confirmed in NYS; 87 positive cases in Erie County Here is a list of essential services in NYS
Live Now
News 4 at 4
Closings
There are currently 347 active closings. Click for more details.

Local woman collects donations for healthcare workers

Erie County
Posted: / Updated:

TOWN OF BOSTON, N.Y. (WIVB)–Western New York is coming together to thank the people on the frontline of the coronavirus fight.

Rachel Thomas’ husband works as an ICU Nurse. Seeing the struggle of healthcare workers first hand, she spent the past few days gathering items from neighbors in the Town of Boston to donate and boost morale at local hospitals.

That includes things like snacks, gift cards, and even coffee. Sunday, she dropped off a care package at Mercy Hospital.

Donations are also going to the VA, Buffalo General and ECMC.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Fish Fry

Trending Stories

Don't Miss