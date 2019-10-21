Locations and times for early voting sites in Erie County

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Early voting is nearing in Erie County for the first time in state and local history.

It opens this Saturday, October 26, and voters can cast early ballots through Sunday, November 3.

The Board of Elections says polls will open noon to 6 p.m. on weekends and noon to 9 p.m. on weekdays. Election Day is on Tuesday, November 5, from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Below is a complete list of all 37 early voting locations in the City of Buffalo and outside the city:

City of Buffalo

DEL, N. Buffalo Community Center, 203 Sanders Rd., Buffalo, NY 14216

ELL, The Belle Center, 104 Maryland St., Buffalo, NY 14201

FIL, Broadway Market, 999 Broadway, Buffalo, NY 14212

LOV, Hennepin Center, 24 Ludington St., Buffalo, NY 14206

MAS, Delavan Grider Community Center, 877 E Delavan Ave., Buffalo, NY 14215

NIA, Salvation Army West Side Community Center, 187 Grant St., Buffalo, NY 14213

NOR, Northwest Buffalo Community Center, 155 Lawn Ave., Buffalo, NY 14207

SOU, Tosh Collins Community Center, 35 Cazenovia St., Buffalo, NY 14210

UNI, Gloria J Parks Community Center, 3242 Main St., Buffalo, NY 14214

Erie County Board of Elections, 134 W. Eagle St., Buffalo, NY 14202

Cities and towns outside Buffalo