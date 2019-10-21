Locations and times for early voting sites in Erie County

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Early voting is nearing in Erie County for the first time in state and local history.
It opens this Saturday, October 26, and voters can cast early ballots through Sunday, November 3.
The Board of Elections says polls will open noon to 6 p.m. on weekends and noon to 9 p.m. on weekdays. Election Day is on Tuesday, November 5, from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Below is a complete list of all 37 early voting locations in the City of Buffalo and outside the city:
City of Buffalo
- DEL, N. Buffalo Community Center, 203 Sanders Rd., Buffalo, NY 14216
- ELL, The Belle Center, 104 Maryland St., Buffalo, NY 14201
- FIL, Broadway Market, 999 Broadway, Buffalo, NY 14212
- LOV, Hennepin Center, 24 Ludington St., Buffalo, NY 14206
- MAS, Delavan Grider Community Center, 877 E Delavan Ave., Buffalo, NY 14215
- NIA, Salvation Army West Side Community Center, 187 Grant St., Buffalo, NY 14213
- NOR, Northwest Buffalo Community Center, 155 Lawn Ave., Buffalo, NY 14207
- SOU, Tosh Collins Community Center, 35 Cazenovia St., Buffalo, NY 14210
- UNI, Gloria J Parks Community Center, 3242 Main St., Buffalo, NY 14214
- Erie County Board of Elections, 134 W. Eagle St., Buffalo, NY 14202
Cities and towns outside Buffalo
- Amherst, Harlem Road Community Center, 4255 Harlem Rd., Amherst, NY 14226
- Alden Village Hall, 13336 Main St., Alden, NY 14004 (can use Town Hall as backup)
- Aurora Senior Center, 101 King St., East Aurora, NY 14052
- Boston Town Hall, 8500 Boston State Rd., Boston, NY 14025
- Brant Town Hall, 1272 Brant North Collins Rd., Brant, NY 14027
- Cheektowaga- Leonard VFW Post 6251, 2450 Walden Ave., Cheektowaga, NY 14225
- Clarence Town Hall, 1 Town Place, Clarence, NY 14031
- Colden Town Hall, 8812 NY-240, Colden, NY 14033
- Collins Town Hall, 14093 Mill St., Collins, NY 14034
- Concord Senior Center, 40 Commerce Dr., Springville, NY 14141
- Elma Senior Center, 3007 Bowen Rd., Elma, NY 14059
- Eden Town Hall, 2795 E. Church St., Eden, NY 14057
- Evans Town Hall, 8787 Erie Rd., Angola, NY 14006
- Grand Island Town Hall, 2255 Baseline Rd., Grand Island, NY 14072
- Hamburg, Moose Lodge 992, 45 Church St., Hamburg, NY 14075
- Holland Community Center, 3 Legion Dr., Holland, NY 14080
- Lancaster Town Hall, 21 Central Ave., Lancaster, NY 14086
- Marilla Community Center, 1810 Two Rod Rd., Marilla, NY 14102
- Newstead- Akron Village Hall, 21 Main St., Akron, NY 14001
- North Collins Town Hall, 10571 Gowanda State Rd., North Collins, NY 14111
- Orchard Park Town Hall, 4295 S Buffalo Rd., Orchard Park, NY 14127
- Sardinia Town Hall, 12320 Savage Rd., Sardinia, NY 14134
- Town of Tonawanda, Kenmore Municipal Bldg., 2919 Delaware Avenue, Kenmore, NY 14217
- Wales Community Center, 12345 Big Tree Rd., Wales Center, NY 14169
- West Seneca Community Center, 1300 Union Rd., West Seneca, NY 14224
- Lackawanna Senior Citizens Center, 230 Martin Rd., Lackawanna, NY 14218
- Tonawanda City Hall, 200 Niagara St., Tonawanda, NY 14150