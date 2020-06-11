Lorigo launches petition in support of permanent takeout alcohol sales in Erie County

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Erie County Legislator Joe Lorigo is launching a petition asking state leaders to permanently allow bars and restaurants throughout the state and Erie County to sell takeout alcohol.

Governor Cuomo’s Executive Order allowing takeout alcohol sales is set to expire June 27.

Lorigo says he encourages bars, restaurants, and members of the community to sign the petition to support making these sales permanent.

“Many bars and restaurants have been devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic. As we begin Phase 3, it is likely that these establishments will have to operate at limited capacity. Takeout alcohol sales have been successful for the past three months, and could be a great benefit to our local restaurant community moving forward,” Lorigo said. “Everyone is encouraged to sign the petition, whether you own a bar or restaurant or whether you’re a consumer. Takeout alcohol sales should be allowed permanently. Let’s send a message to Governor Cuomo and our State Legislature that any bar or restaurant who wishes to continue takeout alcohol sales should be allowed to do so.”

The legislator also introduced a resolution in support of this and received support from the Erie County Legislature last week.

Lorigo tells News 4 the petition will be sent to the governor and the Western New York Legislative Delegation after signatures are collected.

