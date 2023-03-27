BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Monday on News 4 at Noon, Angus became our latest four-legged friend in search of a home.
Picked up as a stray, Angus is 8 years old and was described by Mindy Ussrey from the SPCA Serving Erie County as “a loving dog, great with adults and children.”
Ussrey says Angus is on medication for a skin issue but is getting better.
