Lt. Gov Hochul comments on state’s next move after couple wins battle to have full wedding

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Cuomo administration plans to fight a court ruling that said limits on the size of parties for weddings or receptions violated the U.S. Constitution.

A couple sued to have their wedding in Akron with more than the 50 people allowed under the Governor’s Executive Order.

They say the rules of reduced capacity for a restaurant should have applied to their big day.

“The governor laid out his argument very clearly on the difference between attending a wedding versus going to a restaurant and we’re going to continue to pursue that in court. Our objective is to protect New Yorkers from the spread of infection,” Hochul said.

A federal judge in Syracuse issued a preliminary injunction against the state and county.