Lt. Gov. Hochul praises Erie County after Biden victory

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul is taking note of Erie County voters’ efforts to put Joe Biden back in the White House.

Hochul tweeted “Proud that Erie County (my home county) in Buffalo made history for the Biden-Harris ticket. Most votes EVER for President!”

Proud that Erie County (my home county) in Buffalo made history for the Biden-Harris ticket. Most votes EVER for President!



Glad we could put you over the top, @JoeBiden! 🇺🇸#DYK @DNC chair @TomPerez is also from Erie County!



The Lieutenant Governor was citing a Yahoo! report that said “The batch of votes that put Biden and Harris over the historic benchmark in the Cook Report were absentee ballots from Buffalo’s Erie County.”

That data referenced by Yahoo! came from The Cook Political Report, which displays a table of votes across the United States.

Although there are still many votes to be tallied, President-Elect Joe Biden has received more than 80 million votes — the most ever for a U.S. President.

New York added 29 electoral votes to Biden’s total.