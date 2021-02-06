Lynne Dixon announces candidacy for Erie County Comptroller

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Lynne Dixon has announced her run for Erie County Comptroller on Facebook Friday morning.

The former Erie County Legislator recently ran an unsuccessful campaign against Mark Poloncarz for Erie County Executive in November 2019. Now she’s throwing her hat back in the public service ring with a run for county comptroller.

Since her loss in November, Dixon has been working under current Erie County Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw as associate deputy comptroller for communications.

Mychajliw announced he will not seek reelection to his current post, instead opting to run for Town of Hamburg Supervisor.

In her campaign announcement Dixon said she’s running to “balance, to stand up for you, and to ensure your government leaders are working for you.”

"I've always said what makes this community great is its people. They're worth fighting for. The best way to do that is ensure a system of checks and balances in our government. That's when government works best. And that's why I'm running. To provide that balance, to stand up for you, and to ensure your government leaders are working for you.It's a privilege to announce my candidacy for Erie County Comptroller." Lynne Dixon, Candidate for Erie County Comptroller

As of February 6, Kevin Hardwick is also running for county comptroller.

