ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County’s Deputy Comptroller Lynne Dixon is now running for county comptroller.

She officially announced her candidacy Thursday.

Dixon unveiled a 25 point plan of action, including tax payment reform for senior citizens, reviewing the effects of gas tax collections and increasing the comptroller’s presence at the Erie County Legislature.

Dixon is facing off against Democratic County Legislator Kevin Hardwick this November.