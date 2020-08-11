Man accused of driving stolen vehicle facing multiple felonies

TOWN OF CONCORD, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man is facing a number of felony charges following a traffic stop in Concord early Monday morning.

Around 12:15 a.m., an Erie County Sheriff’s deputy pulled Brahieem Roberson, 29, over at Genesee and Trevett roads in Concord.

They say the vehicle he was driving was a stolen rental from Buffalo.

Deputies proceeded to check Roberson’s license, where it was determined he had 15 suspensions.

Within the vehicle, deputies say they found a digital scale, a crack pipe and other drug paraphernalia.

Pending arraignment, Roberson was taken to the Erie County Holding Center. While he was there, officials say multiple crack rocks were found on the rear seat and floor of the patrol vehicle Roberson had been transported in.

In all, Roberson was charged with criminal possession of stolen property, aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle, tampering with physical evidence and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

