Man accused of killing ex-girlfriend at McKinley Mall pleads guilty

Erie County

BLASDELL, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara Falls man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend inside the McKinley Mall has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

Nearly one year ago, Keith Sparks fatally stabbed 38-year-old Mallacia Tipps inside the Sears store at the mall.

Police say that Tipps had gone to the mall to shop with a friend, and that it appears Sparks had followed her there.

His pleaded guilty to the crime during a pre-trial conference on Tuesday morning. He faces 25 years to life in prison when sentenced.

