Man accused of punching teacher outside Springville Middle School indicted

SPRINGVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Springville man has been indicted on charges of assault and endangering the welfare of a child after prosecutors say a punched a teacher outside Springville Middle School.

Officials say this past March, 52-year-old Shawn Connors punched the victim in the face multiple times, causing him to fall to the ground. The teacher suffered injuries to his face and knees.

The Erie County District Attorney’s Office says this happened around 6:50 a.m. and was allegedly witnessed by a juvenile.

After a previous court appearance, Connors was released on his own recognizance. He’s scheduled to be back in court next month for a pre-trial conference.

If convicted, Connors could spend up to seven years in prison.