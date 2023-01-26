BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Sheriff’s office says an incarcerated man at the Holding Center threw an unknown liquid onto a sergeant.
They say an apple was thrown at the sergeant while they were talking to someone in a housing unit. The sergeant began to investigate this and then Anthony Ortiz, a Tonawanda resident, threw the container of liquid at them, the Sheriff’s office says.
According to authorities, Ortiz tried to throw another container, too, but was detained.
On Tuesday, Ortiz was charged with harassment. Currently, he’s being held without bail after being arrested on felony gun charges this past Saturday.
