IRVING, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Irving man has been accused of repeatedly threatening someone through a number of social media platforms and violating an order of protection by doing so.

The Erie County District Attorney’s office says Weslee Thomas, 24, was arraigned on charges of criminal contempt and harassment.

“The alleged threats were posted after the temporary order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim on October 7, 2022,” the DA’s office said. According to officials, the alleged victim was put “in reasonable fear of harm.”

According to the DA’s office, Buffalo police searched Thomas’ residence last week. They also obtained a temporary Extreme Risk Protection Order. No weapons were found during the search, officials said.

Thomas has a pending criminal case for allegedly stalking and harassing the same person, officials said. He faces additional charges of aggravated harassment (one count) and stalking (two counts).

Along with this case, the DA’s office says Thomas has four other pending cases in Buffalo City Court involving alleged social media threats against four other people — two women and two men. He faces four counts of aggravated harassment in relation to those cases.

In one of those four cases, Thomas was also accused of threatening a victim through phone and text, the DA’s office says.

Thomas, who could spend four years in prison if convicted of felony criminal contempt, will be back in court this Thursday for further proceedings. His bail’s been set at $5,000.