Man and Woman charged with possessing cocaine following shoplifting investigation

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Erie County Sheriff’s Office says a shoplifting investigation by Cheektowaga Police led to two people facing drug-related charges.

Authorities say at 6:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Cheektowaga Police, who conducted a traffic stop on Main Street in Clarence, contacted deputies as officers investigated a shoplifting complaint.

Officers discovered approximately five grams of cocaine during the investigation.

Deputies arrested 64-year-old Frank Morrocco of Williamsville and 53-year-old Laurie Lanthier of Lancaster and charged them each with a felony count of criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Morrocco and Lanthier are awaiting arraignment in the Erie County Holding Center.

