Man charged with assaulting teacher outside Springville Middle School

SPRINGVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Springville man has been arrested after prosecutors say he assaulted a teacher.

Officials say that last week, 52-year-old Shawn Connors was outside Springville Middle School when he punched the victim in the face multiple times, causing him to fall to the ground. The teacher suffered injuries to his face and knees.

The Erie County District Attorney’s Office says this happened around 6:50 a.m. and was allegedly witnessed by a juvenile.

After appearing in court on charges of assault, criminal trespassing and endangering the welfare of a child, Connors was released on his own recognizance.

If convicted, Connors could spend up to seven years in prison. He’ll be back in court on May 20.