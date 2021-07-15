Man charged with killing Angola woman who was missing for several days

TOWN OF BRANT, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Erie County man has been accused of second-degree murder following the death of a woman who was missing for several days.

On July 1, 45-year-old Angola resident Gina Baca was found dead in a wooded area off Route 438 in the Town of Brant.

MORE | Missing 45-year-old Angola woman found dead

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn says her on-off boyfriend of about two years, 38-year-old Brant resident Keith Renaldo, fatally shot her on June 26.

During a conference on Thursday morning, Flynn said Baca had been in Virginia before driving up to western New York. She grew up here.

The last known contact she had was with her mom on June 26. No known contact occurred after that, Flynn says.

Renaldo was arraigned on on Wednesday and will be back in court for a felony hearing on July 21. Currently, he’s in custody pending bail being set by a judge.