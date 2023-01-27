BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A home improvement contractor from Niagara County has been sentenced for defrauding customers throughout Erie County.

In 2018, the Erie County District Attorney’s office says 39-year-old Appleton resident Jarrod Vosburg entered into contracts with seven victims in August and September of that year. They lived in Amherst, Aurora, Buffalo and Grand Island.

“Once the defendant received a substantial down payment to perform the services in the contract, he abandoned the project without purchasing any materials or performing any work,” the Erie County DA’s office said.

In all, officials say Vosburg scammed them out of $41,000. As of Friday, he has paid back roughly half of what he owes to the victims.

This past November, Vosburg pleaded guilty to first-degree scheme to defraud. On Thursday, he was sentenced to a split sentence of three months in jail, which will be followed by five years of probation.