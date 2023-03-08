BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Sheriff’s office said a person held at the county’s Correctional Facility was charged with possessing contraband.

Authorities said during a scheduled security operation, Londarr Ward, 39, was seen taking something from a desk and putting it down his pants.

A K9 unit responded to Ward’s housing unit and a search led to the discovery of Suboxone.

As a result, Ward was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and possession of dangerous contraband, the latter of which is a felony.

Ward is being held at the facility on $75,000 bail on a number of felony charges stemming from an arrest by Cheektowaga police this past Friday.