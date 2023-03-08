BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Sheriff’s office said a person held at the county’s Correctional Facility was charged with possessing contraband.
Authorities said during a scheduled security operation, Londarr Ward, 39, was seen taking something from a desk and putting it down his pants.
A K9 unit responded to Ward’s housing unit and a search led to the discovery of Suboxone.
As a result, Ward was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and possession of dangerous contraband, the latter of which is a felony.
Ward is being held at the facility on $75,000 bail on a number of felony charges stemming from an arrest by Cheektowaga police this past Friday.
Latest Posts
- Zelensky says McCarthy should visit Ukraine
- Man held in Erie County charged with contraband possession after hiding Suboxone down his pants
- Hot air balloon makes emergency landing at Virginia middle school
- North Tonawanda DMV closed after losing power
- US investigating Tesla over reports of steering wheels falling off while driving
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.