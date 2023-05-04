SLOAN, N.Y. (WIVB) — An unlicensed Buffalo man was sentenced to two to four years in prison for running over a 10-year-old boy with his car, which fatally injured the child, and then leaving the scene, the Erie County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.

Kevin Mendola, 38, was charged with one count of leaving the scene of an incident resulting in death, one count of criminally negligent homicide and one count of third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. He pleaded guilty to all counts on March 17 and was sentenced as a second felony offender on Thursday.

Officials say at approximately 5 p.m. on Aug. 11, 2021, Mendola was operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license in the Village of Sloan on Lovejoy Street near Griffith Park. He put the vehicle in reverse and ran over 10-year-old Michael “Mikey” Conklin, who was standing nearby with his bicycle.

Mendola then drove his vehicle forward, running over Conklin a second time. According to officials, Mendola then exited his vehicle, saw the injured child, and then drove away from the scene without reporting the incident. He was located by police a short time later.

Conklin was taken by ambulance to Oishei Children’s Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Judge William Boller issued final order of protections on behalf of the victim’s family.