Man serving 107-year sentence found guilty of assaulting defense attorney in separate case

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) — A State Supreme Court Judge found inmate Mark Dublino of Cheektowaga guilty of second-degree assault for attacking his defense attorney inside the Erie County Holding Center during a scheduled meeting on March 9, 2018.

The judge’s decision came Friday morning following a seven-day bench trial. According to Erie County John Flynn, Dublino punched the attorney in the face numerous times before deputies could step in, and the attorney suffered significant facial injuries.

He is currently serving a 107-year sentence after a jury convicted him of two counts of second-degree attempted murder and numerous felony charges in a separate case for attacking his ex-girlfriend and two others in June 2016, Flynn’s office tells us.

“This defendant attacked his defense attorney while receiving legal advice in criminal matter. His violent actions are completely unacceptable. His conviction today is further proof that this defendant is a dangerous individual and should remain incarcerated,” said Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn.

Dublino faces a max of seven years in prison and is due back in court on July 1, at 11 a.m., for sentencing.