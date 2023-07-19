ALDEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Ontario County man who was stopped in Alden landed in all sorts of trouble with law enforcement Tuesday night.

Matthew Enos, 32, was pulled over on Broadway around 10:15 p.m. The Sheriff’s office says deputies found crack cocaine inside his vehicle, which allegedly had license plates that were registered to a different vehicle.

Enos, who deputies say had 36 active suspensions and two arrest warrants from New York State police, was arrested. He faces charges of aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle with ten or more suspensions and criminal possession of a controlled substance. Additionally, Enos was accused of three separate vehicle and traffic law violations.