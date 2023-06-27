SARDINIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Anthony Maund, a 36-year-old resident of Buffalo, was recently caught by law enforcement after allegedly driving with 11 suspensions on his revoked license.
Not only that, but the Erie County Sheriff’s office says he had an outstanding warrant out of Murray County in northern Georgia.
Deputies say they stopped Maund on Currier-Sardinia Road in Sardinia on Friday night just after 9 p.m.
He was subsequently arrested and charged with aggravated unlicensed operation before being taken to the Erie County Holding Center pending arraignment.
