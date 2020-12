(WIVB)–Many students in Erie County are back in the classroom.

Lancaster, Hamburg, Williamsville, Orchard Park, and several other districts went back to hybrid learning. Ken-Ton brought back students in grades Kindergarten through 4th.

The state is requiring all schools in the orange zone to test 20% of students and staff each month.

Officials are asking parents to continue screening their kids for COVID-19 symptoms daily before they come to school.