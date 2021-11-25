Marilla Supervisor says town won’t comply with county mask mandate

MARILLA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Earl Gingerich, Jr., the Town of Marilla Supervisor, says the town will not comply with Erie County’s new mask mandate.

This past Monday, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced that people in indoor, public places must be masked. This took effect on Tuesday morning.

The only exceptions are places with a 100 percent vaccination requirement for entry.

MORE | Erie County mask mandate for all indoor, public locations takes effect

The mandate has been met with mixed reception, with some people complying and others outright refusing to take part.

Gingerich says Marilla is among the latter. In an email to News 4 on Thursday morning, the Town Supervisor said “The town will defend our businesses and residents’ right to make their own decisions.”

This week, Poloncarz said county sanitarians began visiting businesses in the county, checking to see if they’re following the rules.

Overall, he says compliance has been “pretty good,” but sanitarians have had to issue warnings to some. It’s not clear how many warnings were issued.

MORE | Business owners prepared to enforce Erie County mask mandate – to varying degrees

The mask mandate is part of a four-phase plan announced on Monday. But this is a situation where Poloncarz hopes to not reach the remaining phases.

Hospitalization rates will determine whether or not we see a vaccine mandate, capacity restrictions or shutdowns, Poloncarz says.

During a conference on Wednesday afternoon, the County Executive said he hopes to see positive results from the mask mandate in about a week.