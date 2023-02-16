BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Mark Poloncarz will be running for a fourth term as Erie County Executive, he announced on social media Wednesday.
“While we’ve accomplished much, there is more work to do,” Poloncarz wrote in a tweet to confirm his re-election bid.
Poloncarz will seek re-election after defeating Republican challenger Lynne Dixon in 2019 by just over seven percentage points. He has been County Executive since 2012.
In this election cycle, he will face a challenge from within his own Democratic Party in former congressional candidate and Grand Island supervisor Nate McMurray, who announced his bid for county executive at the start of February.
Should both Poloncarz and McMurray continue with their bids, the Democratic primary election day for Erie County Executive would be June 27.
- DEA: Drug cartels using Snapchat, other social media to target children
- Gallego leads Sinema, Republican candidates in potential Arizona Senate matchups: poll
- Bodycam video: MSU shooter arrested in 2019 with concealed gun
- Mark Poloncarz announces re-election bid for Erie County Executive
- Paramount+ to raise subscription prices
Adam Gorski is a Buffalo native who joined the News 4 team in 2022. You can find more of his work here.