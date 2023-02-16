BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Mark Poloncarz will be running for a fourth term as Erie County Executive, he announced on social media Wednesday.

“While we’ve accomplished much, there is more work to do,” Poloncarz wrote in a tweet to confirm his re-election bid.

Poloncarz will seek re-election after defeating Republican challenger Lynne Dixon in 2019 by just over seven percentage points. He has been County Executive since 2012.

In this election cycle, he will face a challenge from within his own Democratic Party in former congressional candidate and Grand Island supervisor Nate McMurray, who announced his bid for county executive at the start of February.

Should both Poloncarz and McMurray continue with their bids, the Democratic primary election day for Erie County Executive would be June 27.