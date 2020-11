BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted that Black Friday shopping in Erie County has been “mild” this year.

The County Executive says the area has seen “low traffic counts” at retailers and big box stores.

Poloncarz thanks Erie County residents for avoiding large crowds.

He cites Erie County Department of Health inspectors for reporting the low foot traffic.