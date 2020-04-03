Mayor Brown announces curbside pick-up option for Easter goods at Broadway Market

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Mayor Brown says he and his team developed a safe plan to ensure goods at the Broadway Market can get to city residents while supporting the market during what’s usually their busiest time of the year.

Starting Monday, customers can call a participating vendor, place a pre-paid order at least one day in advance of pick-up, and reserve a curbside pick-up time.

“As part of our commitment to maintain food access through this period and simultaneously keep people as safe as possible through social distancing measures, my Administration has developed a safe way to help specialty food vendors at the Broadway Market continue to help fill local Easter baskets by setting up this weeklong curbside pickup service,” Mayor Brown said.

The Broadway Market curbside pick-up for Easter goods will run through April 11.

Buyers will need to pre-pay all orders and reserve a pick-up timeslot as spots are limited, according to the mayor.

Here are the pick-up slots:

Every half hour between 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Every half hour between 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Officials ask customers to please provide your name, cell number, and vendor name at the designated pick-up area on Gibson Street.

There’s also a pick-up area on Lombard Street.

Below is a list of participating vendors:

White Eagle Danishes plus much more 895-3949

Broadway Seafood Frozen fish only 893-1050

Camellia Meats Fresh polish sausage, smoked polish sausage, smoked bone in ham, pierogies & butter lambs in six different sizes 597-0281 *Ask for Elaine

Chrusciki Bakery Placek, Chrusciki, Cross Bread, Challa Bread, Almond Ring, Simply Pierogi & more 893-1464

Lupas Meats Prime rib roasts, Fresh Polish sausage holiday and regular, butter lambs & more 892-4809

Lewandowski Produce Fresh Fruits and vegetables, local honey, hand painted wood eggs from Poland, plants, Famous Horseradish items & more 896-7163

Babcia’s Pierogi Assortment of pierogies 436-3894 Babciaspierogi.com

We R Nuts 248-1846 Wernutsny.com/shop/

Lewiston Jellies 225-9721 Lewistonjellies.com/

Pott’s Deli Pierogi, duck soup, and sweet and sour soup 826-6575



Pierogi by Paula and Deb’s Delights are making their own arrangements directly for holiday deliveries.

Mayor Brown also reminds the public year-round tenants remain open, with social distancing guidelines in place.