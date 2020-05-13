McGuire Group and Absolut Care honoring employees with “Gloat Float”

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–The McGuire Group and Absolut Care are thanking their employees during National Nursing Home Week with what they’re calling the “Gloat Float.”

Organizers say the float will park at each facility and play music for a social distancing dance party. All employees will also receive gifts.

“Each year our facilities host events during National Nursing Home Week, but this year we wanted to do something extra special to recognize our team for their efforts during this pandemic,” a company spokesperson said.

Here’s a schedule of when the float will visit each facility today:

Autumn View Health Care Facility – 4650 Southwestern Blvd, Hamburg, 1 pm – 2 pm

Orchard Brooke Living Center – 6060 Armor Duells Rd, Orchard Park, 2:30 pm – 3:00 pm

Absolut At Orchard Park – 6060 Armor Duells Rd, Orchard Park, 3 pm – 3:30 pm

Absolut Care at Aurora Park LLC – 292 Main St, East Aurora, 4 pm – 5 pm

