BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Nate McMurray announced via Twitter on Monday that he would be ending his campaign for Erie County Executive. The announcement came shortly after Republican Chrissy Casilio announced her candidacy for the position, currently held by Democrat Mark Poloncarz.

McMurray said he would be moving on to “fight other fights” and said

In the Twitter thread, he detailed why he wanted to run in the first place, citing last year’s racist mass shooting on Buffalo’s East Side as an example of the city’s “enduring cultural, wealth, and racial divide.” He also pointed toward the deaths of around 50 people from the Blizzard of ’22, saying that Poloncarz’s response was not good enough.

In addition to attacks on the incumbent, McMurray also said the Republican Party has failed to pose a legitimate threat to Poloncarz’s status.

“I will leave my website up, which contains my plans and vision for Erie County,” he said. “As you can read there, I promised expanded rail to Toronto and to our airport.”

McMurray also took aim at Democratic Committee Chairman Jeremy Zellner, saying Zellner has “unprecedented power” and controls the Board of Elections, saying that he believes the chairman would “scrutinize” every signature in an attempt to disqualify him.

“So I’ll wait. I’ll keep fighting for people I love and believe in. Pushing for the ideas on my website,” McMurray said in his final post. “Spending my days laughing and being goofy with my kids. And always, in any way that I can, pushing for a new vision for Erie County, a more inclusive, hopeful vision.”